May 23, 2017 7:16 AM

Cook County board president to seek third term next year

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle plans to seek a third term in office next year.

The leader in Illinois' biggest county was first elected to the post in 2010. She has told Chicago radio stations that she'll run once more in 2018 for a four-year term.

Preckwinkle was a Chicago alderman for nearly two decades. She ran unopposed for the county board position in 2014. Her name was also floated as a possible candidate in the 2015 Chicago mayor's race.

The county employs more than 20,000 workers and is home to one of the country's largest public health systems.

