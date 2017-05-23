Senate votes to hike recount fees if election is not close

Legislation advancing in Michigan would double the fee to file recount petitions if a losing candidate is down by more than 5 percentage points.
The bill approved 27-11 by the Senate Tuesday is a response to Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's recount last fall despite her winning 1 percent of the vote.
It would increase recount fees from $125 per precinct to $250 if a losing candidate is behind by more than 5 points.
Supporters say Stein's recount showed fees are too low to cover costs. The recount covered more than 40 percent of the statewide vote before courts stopped it.
Hillary Clinton unofficially cut into Donald Trump's 10,704-vote win by about 100 votes.
The legislation goes to the House for consideration.
