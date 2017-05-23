Toxic chemical plume found at Michigan airfield

The Michigan National Guard will soon be testing residential drinking wells near its main training facility after groundwater testing showed a plume of toxic chemicals at the facility.
MLive (http://bit.ly/2qgoN44 ) reports that an informational meeting about the testing was held Friday for nearby Grayling residents. The state's National Guard says about 100 homes with private wells just west and south of the Grayling Army Airfield are at risk for contamination from toxic fluorocarbons.
March testing detected chemicals at concentrations above the federal health advisory level in the airfield's five monitoring wells. The contaminants are tied to thyroid, kidney, liver, reproductive and other health problems.
Project manager Rob MacLeod says the National Guard is moving directly to private well sampling because the plume boundaries are still unknown.
