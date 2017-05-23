Louisiana House votes to increase standards to get TOPS aid

By the narrowest of votes, House lawmakers agreed Tuesday to toughen criteria for future high school students to get college tuition paid through Louisiana's TOPS program.
The measure by Rep. Franklin Foil, a Baton Rouge Republican, would bump the grade point average from 2.5 to 2.75 for a student to get the basic TOPS award to attend a four-year university.
The change would take effect in four years, so it wouldn't apply to current high school students.
Supporters said it would cut the costs of a program with a ballooning price tag that is nearing $300 million a year, while also encouraging students to improve their academic performance.
"My hope is those kids will work a little bit harder and get that 2.75," Foil said.
Estimates are the increased GPA requirement could save the state $3.2 million to $7.5 million in the 2021-22 school year, when the higher standard begins.
Opponents said the change would eliminate aid for thousands of needy students by keeping them from getting TOPS awards. The change, if enacted this year, would have kept more than 1,800 students from being eligible for tuition coverage through TOPS.
"It's kind of like slapping some of these kids in the face," said Rep. Kenny Cox, a Democrat from Natchitoches.
Rep. Gary Carter, a New Orleans Democrat, told Foil: "Shouldn't we be doing everything in our power to increase the number of kids going to college?"
Foil replied that if students work harder in high school, they'll have a better likelihood of succeeding in college.
Rep. Ted James, a state representative who received TOPS when he was in college, agreed and supported Foil's bill. James said he was a student from a low-income family and reached well above a 2.5 GPA.
"I don't subscribe to the notion that just because you're low-income you can't achieve the 2.75 GPA," James told his colleagues. "When we create a culture of low expectations, you get what you're asking for."
Cox told James that while he is "an exceptional young man," not every student is as successful in high school. That doesn't mean, Cox said, that the state should cut them off from TOPS college aid.
"There are people who are troubled and need this help," Cox said.
The bill advanced to the Senate with a 53-32 vote Tuesday, the minimum number of votes needed for passage. The proposal is expected to face a difficult time winning support in the Senate.
Gov. John Bel Edwards opposes the measure.
House Bill 117: www.legis.la.gov
House vote: http://bit.ly/2rRvomB
