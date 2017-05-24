New Mexico man convicted of shooting Clovis police officer

A New Mexico man who authorities say shot a Clovis police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb announced Tuesday that a jury returned a guilty verdict against Anthony Baca. Police say the 35-year-old Baca shot Officer Chris Caron while escaping arrest on a failure to appear warrant.
Authorities say a bullet grazed Caron's thigh and he returned to work shortly after the shooting.
Baca was convicted of aggravated battery on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer.
State District Judge Drew Tatum sentenced Baca to the maximum of 15 years in prison, which included enhancements for a prior felony conviction.
