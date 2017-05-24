National Politics

May 24, 2017 2:46 AM

Lawsuit says state trooper had history of harassment

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

A former dispatcher for the Pennsylvania State Police is suing the agency, alleging that a trooper who harassed her had a history of sexually hostile behavior.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2qe4ftF ) the federal lawsuit also claims supervisors and co-workers at the Greensburg barracks retaliated against the woman when she accused Trooper Eric Zona of exposing himself to her in 2015.

Zona was charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness. He shot and killed himself shortly before his trial was set to start.

The state attorney general's office, which is defending police, acknowledged that Zona had been previously disciplined for making unwanted advances, but said other harassment allegations did not come to light until after Zona had been suspended.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cellphone video captures fire from deadly crash near Highway 99 in Atwater

Cellphone video captures fire from deadly crash near Highway 99 in Atwater 0:18

Cellphone video captures fire from deadly crash near Highway 99 in Atwater
Driver killed when tanker truck crashes and catches fire near Applegate Road and Highway 99 in Atwater 2:06

Driver killed when tanker truck crashes and catches fire near Applegate Road and Highway 99 in Atwater
Employee describes chaos after explosion in Atwater 1:21

Employee describes chaos after explosion in Atwater

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos