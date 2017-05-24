Democrats Pellegrino, Benjamin win NY legislative seats

Democrat Christine Pellegrino has defeated Conservative Tom Gargiulo (gahr-JOO'-loh) in a special election in Long Island's 9th Assembly District, an area that Republican President Donald Trump won with 60 percent of the vote.
State election results show Pellegrino won 58 percent of the vote in Tuesday's special election to replace Republican Joseph Saladino, who's now Oyster Bay town supervisor.
Pellegrino, a teacher active in the anti-Common Core movement, was backed by the teachers' union and had strong support from the Democratic and Working Families Party.
In Harlem, Democratic real estate developer Brian Benjamin easily won a state Senate seat. It became vacant when Bill Perkins was elected to the New York City Council.
Benjamin ran against Reform Party candidate Ruben Vargas, Republican Dawn Simmons and write-in candidate Joyce Johnson.
Comments