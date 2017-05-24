National Politics

May 24, 2017 7:33 AM

Joint Chiefs chairman to address Air Force Academy graduates

The Associated Press
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.

Nearly 1,000 cadets are graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy, including one of the largest groups of women ever.

The Gazette reports that there are 227 women among the group of 979 cadets who will be officially commissioned as Air Force second lieutenants during Wednesday's ceremony. The Class of 2017 started with 1,190 cadets but a number of them usually don't make it through all four years.

The nation's top general, Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Joseph Dunford, will address the graduates.

The ceremony at Falcon Stadium ends with a traditional flyover by the Thunderbirds just as the cadets toss their hats into the air.

