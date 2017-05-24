Nevada to expand access to dual-credit programs

A Nevada law will require all public and charter high schools to partner with a community college to offer dual-credit coursework beginning next year.
The programs aim to prepare teenagers for college and the workforce with coursework that counts toward graduation requirements at both secondary and post-secondary institutions.
Gov. Brian Sandoval signed Senate Bill 19 on Wednesday at a ceremony for dual-credit students at Western Nevada College. It is one of his priority pieces legislation this session.
He says the law will minimize cost barriers, institutional obstacles, and other challenges that may be preventing students from pursuing dual-credit coursework.
The bill received unanimous support at the Legislature.
