National Politics

May 25, 2017 1:20 AM

2 southwest Florida cities among nation's fastest-growing

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

Two southwest Florida cities were among the nation's fastest-growing last year.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday said Bonita Springs and Fort Myers respectively had the 8th and 15th fastest growth rates in the nation.

Both cities are located in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro areas, and both had growth rates just under 5 percent.

In pure numbers, the city of Jacksonville and the city of Miami were among the nation's leaders in population gains from July 2015 to July 2016.

The city of Jacksonville increased by almost 13,500 people, and the city of Miami increased by almost 13,000 people.

