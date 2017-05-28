Once an unlikely candidate, Iowa's governor embraces new job

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, file photo, Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad laughs with Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, during his weekly news conference at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds acknowledged growing more comfortable with her ascent to Iowa’s job following her mentor’s appointment as U.S. ambassador to China. Reynolds officially took over Wednesday, May 24 from Branstad, the nation’s longest-serving governor. She had been a county official, state senator and lieutenant governor but said that until recently, she’d been reluctant to pursue the governorship. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo