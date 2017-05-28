Biden to stump for gubernatorial candidate Murphy

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in New Jersey to lend his support to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy.
The two are to hold an event in Lyndhurst on Sunday afternoon.
Murphy is the front runner in the Democrats' June 6 primary. He's leading in polls and has a huge campaign cash advantage over his three leading rivals as he bids to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who is term-limited.
Murphy served under Barack Obama as ambassador to Germany and is a former executive at Goldman Sachs.
He has loaned his campaign more than $15 million and has spent about six times more than his rivals combined.
