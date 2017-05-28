Feds will help pay for renovation of Maine veterans' home

Maine's U.S. senators say the federal Department of Veterans Affairs is awarding nearly a half million dollars to pay for a renovation project at the Maine Veterans' Homes' facility in Scarborough.
The senators say the money was awarded through the State Home Construction Grant Program. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, say the upgrades modernized the facility and provided residents with a more comfortable living space.
The money will pay for about two thirds of the six-month renovation project. The project wrapped up in October 2014. The updates were the first major upgrades to the facility in more than 20 years.
