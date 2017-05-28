National Politics

May 28, 2017 4:48 PM

Legislature OKs anonymous reporting for sex assault victims

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

The Texas Legislature has approved requiring Texas public and private universities to create anonymous online reporting tools for sexual assault victims.

The bill by Austin Democratic Sen. Kirk Watson was given final approval by the Senate on Sunday night 31-0. It now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk to be signed, vetoed or become law automatically.

Watson got his undergraduate and law degrees from Baylor University. It's been rocked by a sexual assault scandal that ousted football coach Art Briles and school president Ken Starr.

It is one of a trio of top bills Watson has promoted this session meant to curb campus sexual assault.

More than a dozen women have sued Baylor over the last year alleging that the Baptist school long ignored or mishandled their claims of assault.

