National Politics

May 29, 2017 9:07 AM

Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills man in Kansas City suburb

The Associated Press
RAYTOWN, Mo.

A Jackson County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspected shoplifter at a Wal-Mart in a Kansas City suburb.

Sgt. John Payne says the shooting happened Sunday night in Raytown.

He says the deputy, who was off-duty, was working security at Wal-Mart when she tried to stop shoplifter. Payne says the suspect wrestled a stun gun away from the deputy, who then drew her gun and shot him.

The man died later at a hospital.

Payne said the deputy was treated for injuries but he would not elaborate on her condition.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum

Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum 1:24

Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum
World War II POW veteran turns 101 3:12

World War II POW veteran turns 101
Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos