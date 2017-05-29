Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills man in Kansas City suburb

A Jackson County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspected shoplifter at a Wal-Mart in a Kansas City suburb.
Sgt. John Payne says the shooting happened Sunday night in Raytown.
He says the deputy, who was off-duty, was working security at Wal-Mart when she tried to stop shoplifter. Payne says the suspect wrestled a stun gun away from the deputy, who then drew her gun and shot him.
The man died later at a hospital.
Payne said the deputy was treated for injuries but he would not elaborate on her condition.
Comments