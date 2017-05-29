National Politics

May 29, 2017 10:28 AM

Feds want to let sport fishermen catch haddock, prohibit cod

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Federal regulators are seeking comments about planned changes to the rules about recreational catch of cod and haddock.

Cod and haddock are groundfish species that are caught commercially off of New England. Since 2012 the cod catch has plummeted while the haddock catch has soared.

The fish are also caught recreationally. Proposed new rules would allow anglers to retain up to 12 legal-sized haddock per day for most of the fishing year. Retention of cod would be prohibited all year long.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is collecting comments on the proposal until June 9.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum

Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum 1:24

Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum
World War II POW veteran turns 101 3:12

World War II POW veteran turns 101
Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him 2:03

Bob Pollitt having the MC pool dedicated to him

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos