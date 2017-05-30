National Politics

May 30, 2017 4:31 AM

Louisville police officer under investigation for sex abuse

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

A fourth Louisville Metro Police Department officer has been tied to a child sex abuse lawsuit against the department's Youth Explorers program.

Police department spokesman Dwight Mitchell told news outlets Friday that the department is actively investigating 29-year-old Brad Schuhmann and had placed him on administrative reassignment the week before. Mitchell didn't provide further details.

Attorney David Yates says Schuhmann likely will be named in the lawsuits. Yates represents several alleged victims, including a man suing the city and ex-police officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood, who are accused of sexually abusing him. A third officer, Curtis Flaherty, is named for allegedly facilitating a cover-up.

Yates says he was approached by a woman who says Schuhmann sexually abused her as a teen participant.

Schuhmann hasn't been charged with a crime.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Buisnesses in Atwater take a hit after tanker truck explosion

Buisnesses in Atwater take a hit after tanker truck explosion 0:43

Buisnesses in Atwater take a hit after tanker truck explosion
Vehicle and big rig tractor collide head on in Atwater 1:11

Vehicle and big rig tractor collide head on in Atwater
Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum 1:24

Hundreds visit Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos