May 31, 2017 1:34 AM

Nashville police taking applications for teen driving class

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Nashville Police Department is once again offering a free driver awareness class for teenagers that will be taught by police officers.

The department announced this week that registration has begun and the course is open to all high school aged teens, regardless of their county of residency. A teen doesn't have to have a driver's license or permit to take the course.

The class will not offer behind-the-wheel training, but instead will focus on impaired driving, distracted driving and overall traffic safety.

The course will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on June 10 at the Metro Nashville Police Department's South Precinct on Harding Place.

Anyone interested in attending can go online and sign up for the course at http://www.nashville.gov/News-Media/Calendar-of-Events/Event-Details/ID/6040/begin/6-10-2017/Teen-Driver-Awareness-Program.aspx

