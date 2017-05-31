National Politics

May 31, 2017 1:38 AM

Virginia officers to carry torch to support Special Olympics

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Law enforcement officials across Virginia are preparing to carry a torch to support the Special Olympics.

The eight-day Torch Run for the Special Olympics Virginia kicks off Friday and ends on June 9 with the opening of the Summer Games in Richmond.

Over the course of the 1,900-mile (3,058-kilometer) journey, officers from 14 regions will carry the Special Olympics Flame of Hope. On June 9, City of Richmond officers will run from the Capitol to University of Richmond's Robins Stadium, where they will join athletes to kick off the Summer Games.

Officers involved in the torch run have raised $1.3 million for Special Olympics since June 2016. They've raised more than $19 million since the Torch Run began in 1986.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues

Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues 1:48

Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues
Truck fire closes down Merced County highway 0:58

Truck fire closes down Merced County highway
Vehicle and big rig tractor collide head on 1:11

Vehicle and big rig tractor collide head on

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos