Jernigan leaving sheriff's office for city police chief post

The chief deputy for the Madison County Sheriff's Office is leaving to take the police chief's post for the city of Madison.
WAAY-TV (http://bit.ly/2snTWUO ) says Dave Jernigan posted in a message online that he will report to his new job July 3.
Jernigan was one of five candidates considered for the job.
Previous police chief Larry Muncey resigned in December, months after he was found in contempt of court and placed on paid administrative leave for questioning officers about their testimonies during the trial of Madison Police Officer Eric Parker.
Parker was charged with violating the civil rights of a man who he threw to the ground while answering a call about a suspicious person. Parker was ultimately reinstated to his job after two trials ended in hung juries.
