Rep. Thomas Carmody, R-Shreveport, speaks to a supporter ahead of a Senate committee hearing on his bill that would make it more difficult to remove Confederate monuments, on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. Melinda Deslatte AP Photo

May 31, 2017 1:43 PM

La. senators reject Confederate monument protection bills

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Decisions on the fate of Confederate monuments erected in towns and cities around Louisiana will be left to local governments.

An effort to make it harder to remove the monuments was spurned Wednesday by state senators.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 4-2 to scrap the House-backed bill from Rep. Thomas Carmody, a Shreveport Republican, and a second proposal by Sen. Beth Mizell, a Franklinton Republican.

All four senators who voted against the bills were black. Two white senators supported the measures.

Bill supporters called the monuments a reminder of Louisiana's history and memorials to veterans. Opponents described them as divisive and celebratory of a war defending slavery.

New Orleans removed four monuments honoring Confederate figures and a white-supremacist uprising.

