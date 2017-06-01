National Politics

June 01, 2017 4:18 AM

GOP leaders in 29 Ohio counties back Husted governor bid

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted's (HYOO'-sted's) campaign says party leaders in a third of Ohio's counties are backing his bid for governor.

The list of 35 chairs, vice chairs or individuals in 29 counties was released Thursday, less than a month into Husted's campaign. His spokesman says county party leaders are the state's foremost campaign organizers and helped elect President Donald Trump last year.

The early display of grassroots support could be pivotal as Husted positions against a potentially crowded GOP field seeking to replace Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who's term-limited.

U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (rih-NAY'-see) is also seeking the GOP nomination, and runs by Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor also are anticipated.

Husted is in his second term as state elections chief.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse'

Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse' 1:18

Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse'
Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues 1:48

Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues
Truck fire closes down Merced County highway 0:58

Truck fire closes down Merced County highway

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos