National Politics

June 01, 2017 7:41 AM

Pot decriminalization bill heads to New Hampshire governor

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

The New Hampshire House has voted to remove criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of marijuana.

The bill, which passed without debate Thursday, now goes to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who plans to sign it. When he does, New Hampshire will join the rest of New England in decriminalizing the drug.

The House originally approved changing possession of up to an ounce of marijuana from a misdemeanor to a violation-level office. The Senate changed that to three-quarters of an ounce, and the House agreed to the change.

Supporters argue that the change will ensure young people's lives aren't ruined by getting caught with marijuana. Opponents have argued that decriminalization sends the wrong message as the state battles a drug crisis.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse'

Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse' 1:18

Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse'
Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues 1:48

Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues
Truck fire closes down Merced County highway 0:58

Truck fire closes down Merced County highway

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos