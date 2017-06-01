National Politics

June 01, 2017 9:05 AM

Federal regulators say Hudson River PCB cleanup working

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Federal regulators say a six-year cleanup of the Hudson River is working, although PCB levels in fish remain high.

The Environmental Protection Agency released a review of the $1.7 billion cleanup Thursday. The agency said the Superfund project's goal of protecting human health and the environment are expected to be reached in the future.

Boston-based General Electric removed 2.75 million cubic yards of contaminated sediment from a 40-mile stretch of the upper Hudson through 2015. A number of New York elected officials and environmentalists have called for more dredging, saying the cleanup is incomplete.

Until the mid-1970s, GE factories discharged into the river more than 1 million pounds of polychlorinated biphenyls, considered a probable carcinogen. Banned in 1977, the compounds were used widely as coolants and lubricants in electrical equipment.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse'

Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse' 1:18

Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse'
Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues 1:48

Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues
Truck fire closes down Merced County highway 0:58

Truck fire closes down Merced County highway

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos