Missing veteran's body found in car at DC hospital

The discovery of a missing veteran's body in a car outside the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington is under investigation.
WRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qHj9sw ) hospital officials, police and the city's medical examiner are looking into the veteran's death and the delay in finding his body.
The veteran was reported missing after he didn't return from a May 15 appointment. His sister says he wasn't found after multiple requests to the hospital and she found him herself in the parking lot two days later.
A police report says the veteran was found unconscious. Acting Medical Center Director Larry Connell says the medical examiner is determining the cause of death.
The hospital was already under investigation by the VA Inspector General's office, which found key supply shortages and dirty conditions.
