National Politics

June 02, 2017 6:10 AM

Iowa councilman accused of bypassing home water meter

The Associated Press
CAMANCHE, Iowa

A city councilman in eastern Iowa has been accused of bypassing his home water meter.

Court records say Camanche (kuh-MANCH') Councilman Bill Wruck is charged with misdemeanor theft and fraudulent practices. He declined to comment Friday.

Court documents say the city administrator reported the possible tampering to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office after records indicated that there were six days of zero consumption at Wruck's house in June 2016, 22 days of no consumption in July, 41 days between late August and mid-October and seven days of no consumption in November. The administrator told a sheriff's deputy that Wruck's wife wouldn't let a city worker in to check the house meter on Nov. 21.

The administrator estimated that the cost of water not billed to Wruck was less than $200.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Atwater High School valedictorian graduates making history and overcoming adversity

Atwater High School valedictorian graduates making history and overcoming adversity 1:06

Atwater High School valedictorian graduates making history and overcoming adversity
Los Banos church leader discusses new homeless shower trailer 0:35

Los Banos church leader discusses new homeless shower trailer
Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse' 1:18

Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos