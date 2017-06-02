Lawmakers mull repeal or allowing new voting method

Maine lawmakers are considering either repealing or allowing the new voting law that Mainers approved in November.
The state's high court recently issued a non-binding opinion that the method is unconstitutional when it comes to elections for governor and state lawmakers.
The law as it stands would allow residents to rank their ballot choices from first to last in a system that ensures a candidate wins majority support.
Democratic Sen. Cathy Breen said lawmakers should uphold the people's will and introduced a bill Friday for a constitutional amendment allowing the method.
Republican Rep. Heather Sirocki's bill would repeal a law she said was deceptively marketed.
Democrats said ranked-choice voting can still proceed in federal elections.
Republican Senate President Michael Thibodeau has said having two different voting methods would cause chaos.
