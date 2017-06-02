National Politics

June 02, 2017 9:02 AM

Rhode Island lawmakers renew effort to end tampon tax

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Lawmakers in Rhode Island are renewing efforts to exempt feminine hygiene products from a tax intended for luxury products.

The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2qInThM ) reports that the House Committee on Finance heard testimony Wednesday in favor of a bill that would eliminate the tax on tampons and pads.

The House bill is sponsored by Rep. Edith Ajello. Fellow Democrat Sen. Louis DiPalma has introduced a similar bill in the state Senate. Last year, their bills failed to make it to the floor for a vote.

DiPalma estimates the state would lose out on about $500,000, but says taxing the products is unfair because they are a necessity.

Other states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania have already passed similar exemptions.

