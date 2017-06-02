National Politics

June 02, 2017 9:16 AM

Vegas police: Man shot dead by officers opened fire first

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Police say a man who told his girlfriend he was going to make police shoot him opened fire from a vehicle before he was shot and killed by officers late Thursday in northeast Las Vegas.

Capt. Kelly McMahill said four officers were involved in the fatal shooting about 11 p.m. Thursday in a cul-de-sac where neighbors reported hearing gunshots during an earlier domestic argument.

Police say the man had a handgun and a rifle when he drove away before officers arrived, and officers spent about five minutes when he returned trying to get him to get out of the car peacefully.

McMahill says the man pointed a handgun out the window of the vehicle and fired several shots in the direction of two officers before all four officers shot him dead.

Police say no one else was injured.

