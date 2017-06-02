National Politics

June 02, 2017 10:46 AM

Maryland governor to attend Paris Air Show

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan plans to attend the Paris Air Show this month.

Allison Mayer, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Commerce, said Hogan is scheduled to spend two days at the largest international gathering for the air and space industry. He is then scheduled to visit London for two days.

Maryland is one of 20 states that exhibit at the air show. Mayer says Hogan is one of nine governors leading delegations to network with business leaders in the aerospace industry. She says more than 130,000 Maryland residents work in the industry.

The airshow draws about 150,000 visitors.

The governor is scheduled to leave June 17. It will be his third international trip as governor.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Atwater High School valedictorian graduates making history and overcoming adversity

Atwater High School valedictorian graduates making history and overcoming adversity 1:06

Atwater High School valedictorian graduates making history and overcoming adversity
Los Banos church leader discusses new homeless shower trailer 0:35

Los Banos church leader discusses new homeless shower trailer
Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse' 1:18

Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos