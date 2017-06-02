FILE- In this April 3, 2017 file photo, New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy rests his hand on a box of petitions in Trenton, N.J., as he answers a question before delivering the petitions to meet the deadline for candidates to file petitions to run. The former Goldman Sachs executive is leading a field of Democrats hoping to replace New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
FILE- In this April 3, 2017 file photo, New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy rests his hand on a box of petitions in Trenton, N.J., as he answers a question before delivering the petitions to meet the deadline for candidates to file petitions to run. The former Goldman Sachs executive is leading a field of Democrats hoping to replace New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Mel Evans, File AP Photo
FILE- In this April 3, 2017 file photo, New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy rests his hand on a box of petitions in Trenton, N.J., as he answers a question before delivering the petitions to meet the deadline for candidates to file petitions to run. The former Goldman Sachs executive is leading a field of Democrats hoping to replace New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Mel Evans, File AP Photo

National Politics

June 02, 2017 10:46 AM

From Goldman to Christie: Inside the governor's race ads

By MICHAEL CATALINI and SHAWN MARSH Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey voters flipping on their TVs are getting barraged with political ads.

Democrats and Republicans go to the polls Tuesday for one of only two governor's races in the country this year, along with Virginia.

Half a dozen candidates have spent hundreds of millions to get on broadcast and cable.

Democratic front-runner Phil Murphy's closing ad promises he will check Republican President Donald Trump. His opponents attack Murphy for his career on Wall Street.

Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is re-introducing herself to voters but leaving out her time in the Christie administration.

She also attacks her top opponent, suggesting Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli would raise taxes. Ciattarelli says in his ad that he's had enough of Christie-Guadagno.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Atwater High School valedictorian graduates making history and overcoming adversity

Atwater High School valedictorian graduates making history and overcoming adversity 1:06

Atwater High School valedictorian graduates making history and overcoming adversity
Los Banos church leader discusses new homeless shower trailer 0:35

Los Banos church leader discusses new homeless shower trailer
Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse' 1:18

Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos