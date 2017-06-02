From Goldman to Christie: Inside the governor's race ads

New Jersey voters flipping on their TVs are getting barraged with political ads.
Democrats and Republicans go to the polls Tuesday for one of only two governor's races in the country this year, along with Virginia.
Half a dozen candidates have spent hundreds of millions to get on broadcast and cable.
Democratic front-runner Phil Murphy's closing ad promises he will check Republican President Donald Trump. His opponents attack Murphy for his career on Wall Street.
Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is re-introducing herself to voters but leaving out her time in the Christie administration.
She also attacks her top opponent, suggesting Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli would raise taxes. Ciattarelli says in his ad that he's had enough of Christie-Guadagno.
