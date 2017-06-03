State suspends Richland doctor's license after DEA raid

A Richland doctor has had her license suspended amid allegations that she prescribed excessive amounts of opiates and repeatedly violated the standard of care for patients.
The Tri-City Herald reported Friday (https://goo.gl/DU6Gq1 ) Janet S. Arnold isn't allowed to practice in Washington while under suspension from the state Medical Quality Assurance Commission.
She has 20 days to respond and to request a hearing. She couldn't be reached Friday by the newspaper.
Drug Enforcement Administration agents searched her practice, Desert Wind Family Practice, last month. The agency didn't release details about the search.
State health department documents say Arnold prescribed controlled substances in such a volume to create a risk of misuse or diversion, posing risks of patient harm and death.
Documents also say chart notes recorded patients being seen and/or prescribed medications by Arnold's significant other, who "has no apparently medical background."
Comments