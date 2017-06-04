National Politics

June 04, 2017 5:59 AM

More than 500 graduate from Community College of Vermont

The Associated Press
NORTHFIELD, Vt.

More than 500 people from across Vermont have graduated from the Community College of Vermont.

The graduation ceremony took place Saturday at Norwich University in Northfield.

The graduates who received associate degrees come from all 14 counties in Vermont, 11 other states and nine other countries.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2rpBDk9 ) they ranged in age from 17 to 70 and nearly 50 of them were veterans or active duty military personnel.

Gov. Phil Scott spoke at the event, congratulating the graduates and encouraging them to embrace the challenges ahead. Eben Bayer, CEO of Ecovative Design, a biomaterials company based in Green Island, New York, also addressed the Class of 2017. He discussed the value of persistence.

