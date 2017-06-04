National Politics

June 04, 2017 7:19 AM

Michigan officials to offer free fishing weekend in June

State officials say they're offering a free fishing weekend this month.

The state Department of Natural Resources says anglers can fish without a license from June 10-11. However, other rules will apply. State officials will also waive the regular entry fee for vehicle access to all of Michigan's 103 state parks and recreation areas.

The state has observed free fishing weekends each year since 1986 as a way to promote the state's resources.

Michigan has more than 3,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline and 11,000 inland lakes.

http://www.michigan.gov/freefishing

