Jeb Bush to address finance industry executives, researchers

Former Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush is planning to address finance industry executives and researchers at Boston College.
School officials say Bush will join other industry experts in a daylong conversation Thursday focused on investment opportunities in the emerging, equity, energy and real estate markets.
Bush is appearing as part of the 12th Annual Carroll School of Management Finance Conference.
Other speakers at the event include former diplomat and Kennedy School of Government Professor Nicholas Burns, VISA Inc. Chief Executive Officer Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. and Goldman Sachs Advisory Director Lindsay LoBue.
Participants also include Goldman Sachs Asset Management Director Steven Barry, Kensho COO Adam Broun, Honest Dollar founder William Hurley, Geode Capital Management President Vince Gubitosi and Lazard Asset Management Managing Director Jay Paul Leupp.
