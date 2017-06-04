National Politics

June 04, 2017

Louisiana driver training will include traffic stop conduct

BATON ROUGE, La.

Drivers-in-training can soon expect lessons on how to respond to police during a traffic stop.

A bill by Sen. Ryan Gatti, a Bossier City Republican, adds "appropriate driver conduct when stopped by a law enforcement officer" to content requirements for driver education courses and the driving test required to get a license.

His legislation is aimed at decreasing tensions between officers and motorists to keep encounters from becoming violent or deadly.

The House backed the bill in a 96-0 vote Sunday, sending it to the governor, who is expected to sign it into law.

The measure is supported by Louisiana's police chiefs and sheriffs. The Office of Motor Vehicles says it's updating its driver training regulations to include such provisions as included in the bill.

