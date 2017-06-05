National Politics

June 05, 2017 2:25 AM

Democrat Steve Farley expected to start Arizona governor bid

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Democratic state Sen. Steve Farley is expected to announce he's formally entering the race to knock Republican Gov. Doug Ducey out of office next year.

Farley has scheduled a Monday afternoon event in his hometown of Tucson to make an announcement. He's made no secret of his intent to run for governor.

Farley is a highly visible member of the Senate, serving as assistant minority leader and often serving up sharp criticism of legislation pushed by majority Republicans.

The 54-year-old runs a graphic design and art company in Tucson.

He joins Arizona State University professor David Garcia and political unknown Noah Dyer in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor. Ducey so far is unopposed in the Republican primary.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dos Palos teacher of 50 years retires

Dos Palos teacher of 50 years retires 1:13

Dos Palos teacher of 50 years retires
Convicted child molester delays sentencing again 0:49

Convicted child molester delays sentencing again
The Merced River is fast, high and cold, authorities say 1:25

The Merced River is fast, high and cold, authorities say

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos