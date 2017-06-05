A roundup of recent Michigan newspaper editorials

The Detroit News, June 3, 2017
What's next for Flint?
The Flint water crisis took center stage last year at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference. This year, Flint wasn't mentioned much at all — at least in a formal way. While that signals progress in the recovery, the troubles are far from over.
Hillary Clinton is no longer drawing attention to the city's woes, although there are a few documentaries on the crisis coming out this year. But that doesn't mean the issues no longer exist.
Even as the immediate dangers from lead in the water have abated, several key questions remain: Who is leading the recovery effort to conclusion and at what point will an official be able to stand up and declare the crisis officially over?
Observers who are familiar with the crisis and aftermath are concerned that there isn't a clear end goal. Strong leadership is essential to oversee the various parts of the recovery, which includes oversight of millions in federal and state aid, ongoing infrastructure repairs and making sure families have continued access to clean water and health care.
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver was at the Mackinac Policy Conference last week, and she seems hopeful the city is moving in the right direction. Filters are still recommended, but lead levels have dropped in most places to safe levels. The city's lead service lines are now getting replaced, but it's going to take three years to complete the process. Those pipes were the source of toxins that leached into the water when Flint River water was not treated properly.
"It's not over yet," Weaver says.
Weaver made the right call earlier this year in recommending the city stay with its current water source — the Great Lakes Water Authority, instead of switching to the new Karegnondi Water Authority pipeline. Stability and safety are the most important factors right now, although the long-term costs of backing out on that deal aren't fully known.
Both Weaver and U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, are directing attention to growing the city's economy, which they see as an essential part in Flint's long-term health.
Weaver says there is an effort to include Flint residents in the recovery process, and they are being trained for many of the jobs related to the infrastructure overall. She says the focus is on skilled trades training and apprenticeship programs.
"We have been addressing the water quality issue," she says. "But we want to be the comeback city out the crisis."
Weaver also says she's committed to "keeping the story going," not just for Flint, but for the many other cities around the country that also face similar problems with lead in the water.
"We want to provide a model," she says.
That's a worthy goal, but it remains to be seen whether Flint's recovery will be worthy of replication.
Flint doesn't have a great track record, with a legacy of corruption at City Hall. And this spring, there's been controversy over how contracts have been awarded, in addition to some red flags coming out of Weaver's administration.
We've called before for strong oversight of the recovery process. Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich of Flint should revisit his idea of a Flint Authority to oversee the efforts.
Flint's residents were betrayed by government at several levels, and they shouldn't be let down again.
Detroit Free Press, June 1, 2017
In exiting Paris accord, President Trump squanders time and degrees
President Donald Trump has betrayed the future of our children, our grandchildren and our planet.
His decision to exit the Paris climate accord, announced Thursday, is incomprehensible and inexcusable.
Climate change is real, and human activity contributes to it: Among climate scientists, there is consensus on this subject. Climate change is also a clear and present danger to our physical security, the global food supply, and the way we live. The Paris accord represented the world's best hope of restraining global temperature increases.
Trump says withdrawal from the climate pact will adhere to the four-year timeline agreed to by former President Barack Obama, adding that the White House will attempt to revive U.S. participation in the accord along terms more favorable to the nation's interests.
We hope this is a dodge employed by Trump that would allow the U.S. to remain a signatory while seeming to satisfy an oft-repeated campaign promise to abandon the agreement.
But we are not optimistic.
Yet for American businesses, Trump's priorities — his pledges to bring back coal jobs, or to exit the accord — may not matter much. Look at DTE's announcement last month that it would plan obsolescence for its coal plants, and cut its carbon emissions 80% by 2050, despite Trump's March rollback of more stringent carbon standards put in place by Obama. Other corporate leaders like General Electric, Exxon Mobil and Ford Motor have voiced support for the Paris accord, or voluntarily retooled their products to consume less energy.
Still, a retreat from the Paris agreement has profound ramifications for the American businesses, who may feel the sting of European reprisals for the new president's breach of faith.
The accord is a voluntary, nonbinding agreement; member nations self-police compliance with carbon containment strategies they've set for themselves. It's based around the premise that public and peer accountability will convince member nations to adhere to their own plans, through five-year reviews of progress made.
So U.S. participation in the Paris accord was vitally important. It's the kind of leadership the U.S. has historically exercised on the world's stage. Not only is our nation the globe's second-biggest carbon emitter, exiting the accord squanders the moral authority and political leverage Washington might have used to persuade less-avid nations to meet carbon containment standards. (It's worth noting that China, the world's top coal producer and top carbon emitter, signed onto and remains in the accord.)
Trump's decision to withdraw from the accord is also a win for the darkest and most extreme faction of Trump's administration, nationalists Steve Bannon and White House counsel Don McGahn, and a defeat for globalists such as economic adviser Gary Cohn and son-in-law Jared Kushner, whom many hoped would exercise a moderating influence on the intemperate and ill-informed Trump.
In most realms of government action, it's difficult for any chief executive to do lasting damage to the country, a deliberate system of checks and balances devised by founding fathers chary of a capricious king. Climate change is a notable exception. Every year lost to inaction is time we — our children, our grandchildren, and our planet — will never get back.
Lansing State Journal, June 4, 2017
Candidate boom a good sign for region
People are tired of politics.
Party infighting, back-and-forth policies and intense, vitriolic debate all contribute to the ongoing fatigue.
This broken record has been playing for far too long.
Yet rather than pulling back from the morass, record numbers of candidates - everyday residents and those with political experience - are running for local office, providing myriad options for voters to consider.
A renewed engagement in the political process is cause for optimism.
Across the nation, throughout Michigan and here in Greater Lansing, people are re-engaging in the process, and it could signal a new era in politics.
There are 24 candidates running for four open seats on Lansing City Council this year - likely the highest number of candidates in the 160-year history of the city, according to Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope.
And the mayor's race has five candidates vying to replace current Mayor Virg Bernero, who announced in February he would not seek re-election.
Statewide, nearly 70 candidates have already filed for 110 seats in the House and 38 seats in the Senate that will not be up for election until 2018; at this time two years ago, only seven had filed.
Increasing the number of candidates is only the first step.
Many throughout the region - including the LSJ Editorial Board - have long lamented our community's poor record of voter turnout and disengagement in the political process.
In 2015, only 13 percent of registered voters turned out for the general election. It's true that non-presidential election years often see lower voter turnout, but 13 percent is dismal. It's also representative of a 20-year trend of record lows throughout the state and across the nation.
An influx of fresh-faced candidates who offer new choices this year could help change that.
The 2017 election season is here, and it will be a pivotal one for the city of Lansing. The primary is Aug. 8. The general election is Nov. 7.
Say what you will about current elected officials at the national, state and local levels, they have been instrumental in creating a renewed engagement in governing. A boom in candidates for local office is a good sign of things to come.
Voter turnout and engagement must mirror that trend to ensure a government of the people, by the people, for the people.
Midland Daily News, June 3, 2017
Taking a step against opioids
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is trying to crack down on opioid crimes.
A new unit in Schuette's office is prosecuting crimes involving heroin and other opioid-based drugs as the state confronts an overdose epidemic that claimed almost 2,000 lives in 2015.
The four-person Opioid Trafficking and Interdiction Unit is designed to help local authorities target the supply of prescription drugs from dealers and doctors who are overprescribing. It was quietly launched in the fall and has netted six convictions. Fifteen other people are facing charges.
"It crosses the entire spectrum of our society. It really spares no one," Schuette said of opioid abuse during the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference, where he was flanked by Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton — his opponent in the 2010 election — and Schuette's chief deputy Matthew Schneider.
Schneider said the attorney general's office historically has partnered with county prosecutors on cold case investigations, murder probes and appellate cases.
"We are now reaching out on opioids, drug abuse cases. We've never done that before," he said.
The unit cooperates with local, state and federal authorities and focuses on major cases that cross state or county lines and involve high volumes of heroin and other opioid-based drugs. It plans to use what Schneider said is an underutilized law that allows murder charges against people who deliver drugs that cause someone to die.
Opioid abuse has become a scourge upon our nation. And, it can affect anyone, including the middle aged and elderly who can get hooked on pain killers after surgery or serious illness.
We hope this effort becomes a valuable tool in taking a dent out of the opioid abuse in our state. Our unsuspecting residents need the help and expertise Schuette's office can provide.___
