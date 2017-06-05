Iowa officials hope to launch two-county trail

City officials in Le Mars are moving forward with a proposed trail connecting the community with Sioux City after the $10 million project was delayed amid liability and maintenance concerns.
The Sioux City Journal (http://bit.ly/2rsICc8 ) reports the Le Mars City Council voted to serve as the contracting authority for developing and constructing the 16-mile trail.
Plans for the project hit a roadblock over which entity would own the segment in unincorporated areas of Plymouth County.
The City Council will work with two smaller towns along the route — Merrill and Hinton — to create an agreement over ownership and maintenance of the trail.
The PlyWood trail will run within Plymouth County and Woodbury County. Construction could begin in late 2018, after financing is finalized and easements settled.
