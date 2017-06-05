Arkansas man eligible for parole with new life sentence laws

A man sentenced to life without parole for a killing that occurred when he was 15 is now eligible for parole after rulings from by the state's and nation's highest courts.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2qY1XOT ) reports a judge resentenced Christopher Segerstrom last month, and he's now eligible for parole.
Segerstrom was originally sentenced for the 1986 sexual assault and death of a 4-year-old girl. But since then, the U.S. Supreme Court and the Arkansas Supreme Court have ruled that juveniles can't be sentenced to life without parole.
Lawmakers later changed Arkansas law to allow for the possibility of parole after 30 years, to comply with the court rulings.
Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett says he'll oppose parole. As of Friday, no parole hearing date has been set.
