National Politics

June 05, 2017 12:23 PM

Shots fired during police pursuit that ends in fiery crash

The Associated Press
JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Authorities say police fired multiple shots at a driver during a pursuit that ended when the man struck a utility pole, sparking a fire that seriously injured another motorist.

Hudson County prosecutors say the chase began shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday when Jersey City police tried to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year-old city resident Leo Pinkston. They say the shots were fired when Pinkston fled and tried to drive between two lanes of traffic, but apparently no one was struck by the bullets.

The chase continued for several blocks before Pinkston hit the pole. The subsequent fire severely burned another driver who remained hospitalized Monday in critical but stable condition.

Pinkston was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries. He's charged with eluding and aggravated assault.

It wasn't known Monday if Pinkston has retained an attorney.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Graffiti Classic Car Show 1:26

Graffiti Classic Car Show
June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space. 0:46

June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos