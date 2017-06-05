Louisville doctor sentenced to 4 years in painkiller case

A federal judge has sentenced a Louisville physician to four years in prison for unlawful distribution of painkillers and fraudulently billing Medicaid.
U.S. Attorney John Kuhn said in a news release Monday that 71-year-old George Kudmani also must pay $2,600 in special penalties and serve three years of supervised release. The release said the amount Kudmani will be required to forfeit and pay as restitution will be determined later.
Kudmani was convicted of 19 counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances and eight counts of health care fraud after a seven-day jury trial in January in Louisville. He was acquitted of the most serious charges of causing two patients' deaths.
Kudmani operated an obstetrical and gynecological medical practice in Louisville from 1980 until 2012.
