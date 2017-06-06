The Latest: Push to move up primaries met with House change

The Latest on efforts to pass legislation that would permanently move up primary elections for president and statewide offices in North Carolina (all times local):
11:57 a.m.
A bill to move up future primaries for president and statewide offices in North Carolina goes back to the Senate after the House agreed to delay the start date.
The measure that already had passed the Senate called for permanently moving the primaries from May to March, starting in 2018. However, House members Tuesday changed the bill to push back the change until 2020.
It doesn't apply to municipal elections that occur in odd-numbered years.
The legislature shifted the 2016 primary to March 15 so the state could wield more influence over the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations.
The latest proposal includes a December filing deadline, meaning candidates would need to decide sooner whether they'll run.
The bill now returns to the Senate, which can accept the House change or force negotiations on a compromise.
____
3 a.m.
A bill to move up future primary elections for president and statewide offices in North Carolina could wind up on Gov. Roy Cooper's desk this week if one last hurdle is cleared.
The House scheduled debate Tuesday on a measure to permanently change the primaries from a May date to one in March. The Senate already unanimously passed the bill in April.
The legislature shifted the 2016 primary to March 15 so the state could wield more influence over the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations.
The new proposed date would be used starting in 2018. The change doesn't apply to municipal elections that occur in odd-numbered years.
The shift would also mean incumbents and potential candidates must decide sooner whether they'll run, with filing season beginning in December.
Comments