June 06, 2017 10:47 AM

Prosecutors: Man used brother-in-law's gun in triple slaying

The Associated Press
RED LODGE, Mont.

Montana prosecutors say a man with a criminal record used his ailing brother-in-law's gun to kill his wife, her sister and his brother-in-law before fleeing the state.

Defense attorney Edward Werner told a Carbon County jury on Monday that Robert James LeCou was not guilty and that investigators left many questions unanswered in the April 2016 deaths of Karen Hill-LeCou, Sharon Hill-Lamb and Lloyd Lamb in Belfry, just north of the Wyoming border.

Assistant Attorney General Dan Guyzinski said investigators didn't find Lamb's 9 mm gun, but believe LeCou used it in the triple homicide. The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2rRbGef) prosecutors did not reveal a possible motive for the shootings.

LeCou was released from prison in 2009 after serving a 10-year sentence for a Texas beating death.

