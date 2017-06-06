National Politics

June 06, 2017 12:17 PM

Police: Man fatally shot by 4-year-old in eastern Arkansas

The Associated Press
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark.

Police say a 29-year-old man was fatally shot by a 4-year-old child in eastern Arkansas.

Police in Helena-West Helena told reporters Courtney Craig was pronounced dead at a hospital where he was taken following the shooting Friday.

Police also say three men who took Craig to the hospital were arrested for tampering with evidence and two of the men face additional weapons charges.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

Police say the child's mother was also questioned, but was not arrested and the child was placed into the custody of a family member.

