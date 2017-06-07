National Politics

Orrington standoff ends with police shooting man

ORRINGTON, Maine

Law enforcement officials say a man was shot to death by officers during a standoff at his home in Orrington, Maine.

Police say three members of the state police tactical team were involved in an exchange of gunfire that left 54-year-old Mark Ellis dead.

Officials say the tactical team and crisis negotiation teams responded Tuesday evening to assist the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department following a criminal threatening and terrorizing complaint.

Police say Ellis had barricaded himself in his home. Residents reported hearing booms before midnight. Police confirmed Ellis was dead early Wednesday.

The three officers who discharged weapons, Sgts. Josh Haines and Peter Michaud and Trooper Dave Coflesky, are on leave during the investigation by the state attorney general.

