Gatsas seeking fifth term as Manchester's mayor

Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas says he's seeking his fifth term in office.
Gatsas, a Republican, said Wednesday that New Hampshire's largest city is experiencing unprecedented economic growth and that he wants to build on that foundation. He said he will continue the city's support for the Safe Station program, which has helped nearly 2,000 people suffering from substance abuse disorder get connected with treatment.
Gatsas said he will continue to provide funding for citywide road improvements and parks, including the rehabilitation of the turf at the city's historic Gill Stadium. He also supports school redistricting to address the need for additional capacity in elementary schools to lower class sizes.
Gatsas ran for governor last year, losing in the GOP primary.
His Democratic challenger in the 2015 mayoral race, Joyce Craig, announced her candidacy for the position in March.
