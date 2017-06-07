National Politics

June 07, 2017 6:16 AM

Gatsas seeking fifth term as Manchester's mayor

The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, N.H.

Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas says he's seeking his fifth term in office.

Gatsas, a Republican, said Wednesday that New Hampshire's largest city is experiencing unprecedented economic growth and that he wants to build on that foundation. He said he will continue the city's support for the Safe Station program, which has helped nearly 2,000 people suffering from substance abuse disorder get connected with treatment.

Gatsas said he will continue to provide funding for citywide road improvements and parks, including the rehabilitation of the turf at the city's historic Gill Stadium. He also supports school redistricting to address the need for additional capacity in elementary schools to lower class sizes.

Gatsas ran for governor last year, losing in the GOP primary.

His Democratic challenger in the 2015 mayoral race, Joyce Craig, announced her candidacy for the position in March.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gun shop owner speaks about gun bill that would further limit firearm purchases

Gun shop owner speaks about gun bill that would further limit firearm purchases 2:42

Gun shop owner speaks about gun bill that would further limit firearm purchases

Atwater teen helps neighbor struck by vehicle 1:29

Atwater teen helps neighbor struck by vehicle
Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt 2:20

Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos