National Politics

June 07, 2017 10:43 AM

Murder retrial of ex-prosecutor in Illinois cost nearly $36K

The Associated Press
QUINCY, Ill.

The retrial of a former Illinois prosecutor who was charged with first-degree murder has cost the Quincy Police Department and the Adams County circuit clerk's office nearly $35,800.

The Herald-Whig (http://bit.ly/2rBzD8C ) reports that after the nine-day retrial in March, a Sangamon County jury found Curtis Lovelace not guilty in connection with the February 2006 death of his first wife, Cory. The retrial had been moved from Adams County after an approved venue change.

Most of the retrial's costs were related to medical experts who testified.

Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley says the department had covered the bills with funds from the end of the fiscal year.

Invoices compiled by the newspaper show Lovelace's first trial, which ended in a mistrial in February 2016, cost more than $22,800.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gun shop owner speaks about gun bill that would further limit firearm purchases

Gun shop owner speaks about gun bill that would further limit firearm purchases 2:42

Gun shop owner speaks about gun bill that would further limit firearm purchases

Atwater teen helps neighbor struck by vehicle 1:29

Atwater teen helps neighbor struck by vehicle
Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt 2:20

Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos