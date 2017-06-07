Murder retrial of ex-prosecutor in Illinois cost nearly $36K

The retrial of a former Illinois prosecutor who was charged with first-degree murder has cost the Quincy Police Department and the Adams County circuit clerk's office nearly $35,800.
The Herald-Whig (http://bit.ly/2rBzD8C ) reports that after the nine-day retrial in March, a Sangamon County jury found Curtis Lovelace not guilty in connection with the February 2006 death of his first wife, Cory. The retrial had been moved from Adams County after an approved venue change.
Most of the retrial's costs were related to medical experts who testified.
Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley says the department had covered the bills with funds from the end of the fiscal year.
Invoices compiled by the newspaper show Lovelace's first trial, which ended in a mistrial in February 2016, cost more than $22,800.
Comments