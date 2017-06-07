National Politics

June 07, 2017 9:05 PM

Sen. Leahy wants to improve safety of older buildings

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy has introduced legislation that would improve the safety and accessibility of historic buildings in Vermont and across the country.

On Wednesday, the Democratic senator introduced the Historic Downtown Preservation and Access Act that would establish tax incentives for building owners to install fire sprinklers and elevators in historic multi-use buildings.

The legislation is modeled on Vermont's Downtown and Village Center Tax Credit Program.

The bill would help communities manage the high cost burden of installing property and life-saving devices, as well as costs incurred by the removal of toxic substances found in many historic properties, such as lead paint, asbestos and radon.

