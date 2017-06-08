EXCHANGE: Students recording memories of veterans

Some veterans never talk about their experiences of war. Some go decades before opening up. When they do talk, the stories can be compelling.
The stories also can be worth recording, preserving the words of those who witnessed and experienced war. This effort is now being carried forward by veterans' grandchildren.
Middle-school students are learning how to interview veterans in a La Salle Public Library program. Workshops started last week, and there is still time for students to sign up.
By early June, students began recording video interviews with veterans. They hope to tap into relatives and residents of Illinois Veterans Home. Maddie Snyder, 13, of Spring Valley, and Christie Ricci, 12, of Lostant, said they each have a grandfather who served.
"That's good that you know that you've got somebody that wants to talk about it," said Sarah Arter, a mentor at the library who is leading students through the program. "That's half of what we're going to be working with, is trying to find somebody who is really interested and wants to tell their story,"
Christie plans to interview her grandfather, Rich Ricci, who was stationed overseas in 1968-69 as a ground radio operator at Udorn Air Force base in Thailand during the Vietnam War. Christie and her grandfather agreed to a photograph for this story in Rich Ricci's car shop in Utica. Although the formal interview is weeks away, Christie asked him: "Where did you work at?"
"I went to San Antonio, Texas for basic and then I went to Keesler Air Force base down in Mississippi for training, and I was out at Luke Air Force base in Arizona and I worked in ground radio, and then I was over in Thailand and I worked over there."
"All over the place," Christie said. "It's pretty interesting."
The students are following the work of others.
Bureau County Historical Society Museum and Library made audio recordings of World War II veterans in the early 1990s, generating 104 interviews on cassette tape and indexed for searching, said curator David Gugerty.
The Mendota Museum and Historical Society also has an ongoing project to record video interviews of veterans. The museum gains interviews as veterans grant them, and shows finished videos during veterans programs, said Dar Wujek, executive director of the museum.
"We've heard some really interesting stories," she said. "Some of the veterans would kind of open up and tell a lot of things."
One video happens to be of her father-in-law, Francis J. Wujek, who served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and died in 2014.
About five years ago, Francis Wujek and his family gathered for a cookout. They set up a video camera as Francis Wujek talked about the war. He told of repairing ships in battle, watching soldiers plant the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima and giving haircuts to comrades, Dar Wujek said.
"For years he never really talked about his experience in the Navy but in the last few years, with grandkids and great-grandkids, he agreed to talk about it," Dar Wujek said. "Frank, when he talked about it, he would get very emotional. I'm sure it would almost be easier to talk to strangers about it than to family."
The video was shot by Francis Wujek's son, Tom Wujek, of Naperville.
"All of us were very keen to hear his stories," Tom Wujek said. "The concept was to have dad sit down, to ask questions and prompt his memories and see where the discussion goes. He was not an emotional guy but there were a couple of times when it touched him. There were stories that I'm pretty sure everybody in the room had not heard."
Frank Wujek served on the USS Oceanus, a battle damage repair ship. After the war, he farmed and in 1974 opened Mendota Welding and Manufacturing. Today, his son Mark Wujek owns the shop.
"One of his main points that he brought up is that you can serve your country without carrying a gun and shooting people," Mark Wujek said.
Chris Stamberger, a Mendota museum volunteer from LaMoille, has conducted interviews and recorded video for about a dozen veterans. Stamberger points to one she did not work on, an interview with Delbert Spitz of Mendota.
"He was involved in D-Day and some of the most horrific battles in Europe and saw horrible things and survived it and it had a huge impact on him," Stamberger said. "That was a pretty moving interview and story and what he went through. We had questions kind of written down but then we just kind of let it roll."
This became a method of getting stories, she said.
"We didn't limit them," Stamberger said. "Some of them were more talkative than others. Sometimes it just takes off. We had one Vietnam veteran who was a wonderful storyteller. I just kept letting it roll."
Stamberger was recording when the museum interviewed World War II veteran Richard Shotliff. It was recorded with his wife, Giselle, who he met in Paris during the war.
"It added so much to the interview," Stamberger said.
Although Stamberger's job was the video camera, she couldn't help but ask questions.
"I was supposed to be running the camera but I had to chime in," she said.
Source: (LaSalle) News-Tribune
